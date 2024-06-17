First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.88

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.88 and last traded at $101.88, with a volume of 21040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.17.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.94.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
