First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.88

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.88 and last traded at $101.88, with a volume of 21040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.17.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.94.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTXL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,401 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 300,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,681,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

