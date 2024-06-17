FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Update

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

FirstRand Stock Performance

Shares of FirstRand stock remained flat at $3.75 on Friday. FirstRand has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $3.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

About FirstRand

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the United States, and Australia. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages.

