FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Update

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
FirstRand Stock Performance
Shares of FirstRand stock remained flat at $3.75 on Friday. FirstRand has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $3.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.
About FirstRand
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FirstRand
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.