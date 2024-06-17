Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,448 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,352 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $218,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $124.61. 1,592,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,295. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.68 and a 200-day moving average of $135.38. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

