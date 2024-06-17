Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $164.14 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,991,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75,898 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.35% of A. O. Smith worth $164,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,958,000 after buying an additional 133,339 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 7.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,577,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,839,000 after purchasing an additional 60,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,176,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,257,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,693,000 after buying an additional 317,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.46. The stock had a trading volume of 699,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.91. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

