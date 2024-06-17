Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,920 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 9.06% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $187,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.59. The stock had a trading volume of 71,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,781. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average is $89.94. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $70.45 and a 12 month high of $96.85.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

