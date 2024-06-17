Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 85,936 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,277,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85,936 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of JD.com worth $123,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in JD.com by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,269 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

JD.com Price Performance

JD traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,933,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,267,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.46. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

