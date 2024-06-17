FlatQube Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $41.41 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and $216.23 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.13068402 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $303.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

