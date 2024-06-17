Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

FLEX stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,928. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. Flex has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $6,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,027 shares in the company, valued at $9,544,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $6,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,027 shares in the company, valued at $9,544,116.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $2,653,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,404.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 737,714 shares of company stock worth $23,056,255. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 5.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 8.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

