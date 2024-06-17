FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

NASDAQ:FONR opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. FONAR has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $24.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FONR. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 87,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FONAR by 725.1% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FONAR during the 4th quarter worth $4,277,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FONAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FONAR during the 4th quarter worth about $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

