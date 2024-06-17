FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives $48.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on FormFactor from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $60.78.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. Research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $278,332.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,338.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $278,332.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at $610,338.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,536 shares of company stock worth $2,023,154 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FormFactor by 3,951.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

(Get Free Report

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.