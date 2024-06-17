Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.38

Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.38 and last traded at $51.72, with a volume of 74433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.22.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. The company has a market cap of $623.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,365,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 859,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 569,495 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,737,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 271,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,393,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,882,000 after purchasing an additional 214,283 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

