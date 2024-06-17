Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL) Short Interest Update

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the May 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Franklin Wireless Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FKWL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,918. Franklin Wireless has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

About Franklin Wireless

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.