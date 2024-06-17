Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Down 10.1% in May

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCFGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Frontera Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FECCF traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,420. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $9.33.

Frontera Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

Featured Articles

