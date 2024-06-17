FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Trading Up 4.6%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.74 and last traded at $88.45. 285,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 902,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.56.

Several brokerages have commented on FTAI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.05.

The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.75.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 314,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

