Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Short Interest Down 7.7% in May

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Fuji Media Stock Performance

Fuji Media stock remained flat at $5.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. Fuji Media has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

Get Fuji Media alerts:

About Fuji Media

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.