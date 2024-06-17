Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells $168,694.71 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew David Oddie sold 16,719 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $168,694.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $407,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew David Oddie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Funko alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Andrew David Oddie sold 16,690 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $153,881.80.

On Monday, May 13th, Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $71,254.26.

On Monday, April 22nd, Andrew David Oddie sold 2,353 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $14,612.13.

Funko Price Performance

FNKO stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $557.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $13.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.26 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on FNKO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,693,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Funko by 698.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,273,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 1,113,788 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,932,000. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after acquiring an additional 310,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Funko by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 948,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.