Gartner (NYSE:IT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $474.50.

Gartner Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $432.21 on Thursday. Gartner has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $441.63 and its 200 day moving average is $452.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gartner will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

