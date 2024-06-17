GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Short Interest Up 12.4% in May

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the May 15th total of 10,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.49. 2,576,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,386. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

