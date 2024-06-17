Gerber LLC Invests $600,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gerber LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,377,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,812. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $297.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

