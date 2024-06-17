Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.93.

GERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Geron alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Geron

Geron Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $4.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Geron will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Geron

In other Geron news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Geron news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 870.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

(Get Free Report

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.