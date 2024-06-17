Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 432.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYLD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.08. 867,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,659. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

