Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.59

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.59 and last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 1289304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45,212 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

