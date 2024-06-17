Globant’s (GLOB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Globant from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.94.

GLOB opened at $159.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. Globant has a 1-year low of $151.68 and a 1-year high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Globant by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,336,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $673,693,000 after acquiring an additional 213,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Globant by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,614,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $319,485,000 after buying an additional 49,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Globant by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,323,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $315,052,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,659,000 after acquiring an additional 714,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 16.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 734,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,317,000 after acquiring an additional 102,184 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

