Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,916,700 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 1,794,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 128.6 days.
Gold Road Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ELKMF traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,628. Gold Road Resources has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.
About Gold Road Resources
