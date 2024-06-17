Golden Road Advisors LLC Invests $390,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Golden Road Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,565,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.95. The stock had a trading volume of 24,051,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,768,926. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $191.70.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

