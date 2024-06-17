Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 71,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 67,442 shares.The stock last traded at $45.41 and had previously closed at $45.66.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,518,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,912,000 after acquiring an additional 364,980 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,513,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 571.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 169,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 429.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 183,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 148,714 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

