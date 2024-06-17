Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their neutral rating on shares of Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Granite Ridge Resources to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $8.80 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an in-line rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRNT opened at $5.85 on Friday. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $764.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 15.43%. Equities analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, Director Matthew Reade Miller purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 666,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,487.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,206.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Reade Miller acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 666,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,487.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,200 shares of company stock valued at $123,185. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 52,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 24,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

