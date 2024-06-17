Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,897,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,175% from the previous session’s volume of 933,449 shares.The stock last traded at $22.88 and had previously closed at $23.03.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graniteshares Gold Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAR. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $231,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.