Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Short Interest Up 12.7% in May

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Griffon has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Insider Activity at Griffon

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

In related news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $869,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $869,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Griffon by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the third quarter valued at about $856,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Stock Performance

GFF stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 368,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.33. Griffon has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.51. Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. The company had revenue of $672.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Griffon’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Griffon will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

