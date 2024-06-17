Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Director Sells $3,499,760.00 in Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 388,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $3,499,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,388,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,206,624.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, June 12th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 295,263 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $2,692,798.56.

On Wednesday, May 15th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 1,000,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00.

On Monday, May 13th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 11,270 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $112,700.00.

NYSE:GRND opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Grindr Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14.

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. Grindr had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a positive return on equity of 3,761.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Grindr by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Grindr by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr in the first quarter valued at $209,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Grindr during the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grindr during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRND. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Grindr in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

