Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Makes New $401,000 Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 84,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.21. 70,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,451. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.21. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $104.48. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.