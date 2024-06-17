Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,574,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,809,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,402,000 after purchasing an additional 742,399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.39. 2,533,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

