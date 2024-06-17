Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.66. 289,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,795. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.67 and its 200-day moving average is $181.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

