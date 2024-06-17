Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) President Gregg A. Bexten Acquires 1,000 Shares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) President Gregg A. Bexten bought 1,000 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $19,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $22,678. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

HWBK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.78. 5,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,091. The firm has a market cap of $138.46 million, a P/E ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

