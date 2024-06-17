HBK Investments L P Buys 25,000 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.05% of Nextracker worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nextracker by 27.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Nextracker by 54.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 55.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 23.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 73,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 61.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Nextracker stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,610,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,294. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $62.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fox Advisors raised shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.