HBK Investments L P Decreases Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

HBK Investments L P lessened its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.19% of Gates Industrial worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 42.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GTES traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $16.05. 2,188,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,956. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $862.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $328,641,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

