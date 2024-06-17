HBK Investments L P Sells 252,567 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

HBK Investments L P cut its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 252,567 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFS. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 60,765 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 109,041 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 47,217 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 785,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $114.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PFS

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.