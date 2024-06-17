Head to Head Comparison: GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) and Its Peers

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GEN Restaurant Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GEN Restaurant Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 GEN Restaurant Group Competitors 554 4837 6330 322 2.53

GEN Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 38.47%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 4.39%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $187.91 million $8.41 million 55.50 GEN Restaurant Group Competitors $2.14 billion $247.82 million 27.19

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GEN Restaurant Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group. GEN Restaurant Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 0.44% 2.32% 0.43% GEN Restaurant Group Competitors -9.01% -451.72% -5.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

