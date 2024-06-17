Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

