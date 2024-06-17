Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $6.97 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.97.
HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Read Our Latest Report on Hecla Mining
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining
Hecla Mining Stock Performance
NYSE:HL opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 2.12. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hecla Mining Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.
About Hecla Mining
Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hecla Mining
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.