Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $6.97 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.97.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,567,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,090,000 after acquiring an additional 487,299 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 39,494 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,928,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after buying an additional 69,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,761,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 38,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HL opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 2.12. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

