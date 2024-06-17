Hermez Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $151.66 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.15 or 0.00006344 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $151.66 million and $60,275.31 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008808 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,446.37 or 1.00020073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012408 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005119 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00080532 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.22373545 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $14,444.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

