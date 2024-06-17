High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
High Income Securities Fund Price Performance
PCF stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $6.96.
About High Income Securities Fund
