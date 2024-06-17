HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HRT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, February 16th. William Blair raised HireRight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. HireRight has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 million, a PE ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in HireRight by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HireRight in the 1st quarter worth about $1,123,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,682,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in HireRight during the first quarter valued at $9,926,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

