HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.26

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.26 and last traded at C$3.34, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$4.15 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance
HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.61 million. HLS Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
HLS Therapeutics Company Profile
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.
