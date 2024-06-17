HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Short Interest Up 14.2% in May

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the May 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

HMS Networks AB (publ) Stock Performance

HMNKF stock remained flat at $42.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. HMS Networks AB has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

About HMS Networks AB (publ)

HMS Networks AB (publ) engages in the provision of products that enable industrial equipment to communicate and share information worldwide. The company offers Anybus Embedded that offers multi-network connectivity with a single development project; Anybus Gateways, a gateway for connecting devices, machines, systems, or networks; Anybus Wireless that allows to connect machines and devices over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and industrial Ethernet; and Anybus Diagnostics, which offers tools and services to monitor, analyze, and troubleshoot industrial networks.

