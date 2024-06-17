HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Short Interest Up 14.2% in May

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the May 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
HMS Networks AB (publ) Stock Performance
HMNKF stock remained flat at $42.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. HMS Networks AB has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $45.80.
About HMS Networks AB (publ)
