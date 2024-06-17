Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.350-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.3 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.3 billion.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $208.53 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $211.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.98 and a 200-day moving average of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

