Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Director Sells $224,977.80 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $224,977.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of HOV stock opened at $147.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.49. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $184.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $885.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.45.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HOV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
