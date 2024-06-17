Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Director Sells $224,977.80 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $224,977.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of HOV stock opened at $147.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.49. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $184.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $885.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.45.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

