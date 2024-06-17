Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Up 8.3% in May

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,066,800 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 1,907,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,668.0 days.
Hulic Stock Performance
HULCF stock remained flat at $9.75 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. Hulic has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.
About Hulic
