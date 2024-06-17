Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Cut to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $11.50 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $13.50.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.13.

HBAN stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $214,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $214,819.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

