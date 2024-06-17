iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,500 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 221,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iCoreConnect Stock Down 9.2 %

iCoreConnect stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,684. iCoreConnect has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iCoreConnect

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iCoreConnect stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iCoreConnect Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCT Free Report ) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,825 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.14% of iCoreConnect worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

